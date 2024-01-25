Tazewell County man charged with 10 felony counts of indecent liberties

Jan. 25—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

TAZEWELL, Va. — A Tazewell County man is facing multiple felony charges of indecent liberties committed by a custodian involving a juvenile.

Howard Denver Barton, Jr. 54, of Tazewell, Va. was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with 10 felony counts of indecent liberties committed by a custodian, according to Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

Barton recently had a hearing at the Tazewell County Courthouse. He is being held without bond at the Southwest Regional Jail Authority's Tazewell facility, Hieatt said.

The 10 offenses involving a juvenile allegedly occurred in June 2022, Hieatt said.

Sgt. Michelle Conklin is the investigating officer and the investigation is ongoing.

Barton is the owner of No Off Season, a softball and baseball training business, Hieatt said, adding that Barton was not an employee of the Tazewell County Schools system or affiliated with the school system.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

