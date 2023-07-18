Tazewell County man indicted on hundreds of child pornography charges

Jul. 18—TAZEWELL, Va. — A local man has been indicted by the Tazewell County Grand Jury on hundreds of chid pornography charges, the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Derek Samuel Reece Ringstaff of Cedar Bluff, Va., was served Monday with 236 count indictment charges including: one count of grand larceny; one count of possession of child pornography (first offense); and 234 counts of possession of child pornography (second or subsequent offense), according to a statement issued by the sheriff's office.

Ringstaff is currently being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority, Haysi, Va., facility.

"This has been a very taxing case and our Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task Force agents have worked diligently along with our partners in the FBI," Sheriff Brian Hieatt said. "This case has taken several months to come to this point, working with all of our state and federal partners we believe Mr. Ringstaff has been involved in the downloading of child pornography for over a year."

There are additional charges pending on the upcoming August Special Grand Jury. The Tazewell County Drug Task Force is investigating the matter to be presented in August.

"The possible drug charges stem from the initial search warrant that was conducted on Ringstaff's residence in Cedar Bluff and turned over to the Drug Task Force," Hieatt said. "This is just another example of agency cooperation bringing suspects to justice."

