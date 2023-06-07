Tazewell County parents arraigned on charges of allowing children to be bitten by rats

Jun. 7—TAZEWELL, Va. — A mother initially blamed her 5-month-old son's severe injuries on a cat when they arrived at an emergency room, but later admitted that rats had bitten him, according to a criminal complaint filed at the Tazewell County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Clerk's Office.

Sellina Coleman, 20, and Michael Wayne Stevenson, 38, both of Falls Mills, Va., were arraigned Tuesday by Judge Martha Ketron of the Tazewell County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. Judge Ketron conducted separate hearings for each defendant.

Brought to court in red jail uniforms and wearing shackles, first Coleman and then Stevenson were arraigned on two felony abuse and neglect charges alleging that they caused or permitted their son, a child under 18-years-old, "serious injury to the life or health of such child by a willful act, omission or refusal to provide necessary care," according to the arrest warrants.

These charges were each listed as a Class 4 Felony, which in Virginia carries a possible penalty of two to 10 years in prison, according to the Code of Virginia.

Coleman and Stevenson were also each arraigned on another two felony child endangerment charges stating that while being a parent, guardian or person responsible for the care of a child under 18 years old, they did "commit a willful act or omission in the care of such child so gross and wanton as to show a reckless disregard for human life."

The child endangerment charges were each listed as a Class 6 Felony, which carry a possible sentence of one to five years in prison, according to the state code.

The incident began on June 1 when law enforcement officers responded to a call from Child Protective Services at Clinch Valley Medical Center for a case involving a seriously injured infant. Coleman brought the child to the emergency room, according to the criminal complaint filed by Sgt. M. D. Conklin of the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the emergency room's staff were first told that the child was bitten by a cat, according to the criminal complaint. The injuries were not consistent with a cat bite.

"They appeared to be rat bites on several parts of his body," Conklin said in the complaint. "The severe wounds already had maggot larva."

Coleman later told a Child Protective Services (CPS) worker "that it was rats and the rats first bit (the child) four days prior," according to the complaint.

Court documents showed that the charges allegedly occurred between May 28 and June 1.

During the investigation, CPS and deputies went to the Falls Mills home to check on a 15-month-old male who was with the father at home. The father, Stevenson, left the home prior to their arrival, but he was called and told to return. In interviews with investigators, Stevenson "admitted it happened to their 15-month-old as well," according to the complaint.

Deputies saw a rat when they visited the home, according to Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

When deputies and CPS arrived at the home in the Sister Street area of Falls Mills, they learned the second child had been taken from the home by a relative and moved to a residence in the Cedar Bluff area.

"Both children are currently placed out of the home with relatives and no contact with the parents is permitted," the Sheriff's Office said Monday in a news release.

The court assigned attorneys to Coleman and Stevenson. Both parents are being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority Tazewell Facility.

Stevenson asked Judge Ketron about getting bond, and she informed him that would be discussed at a later hearing. New court appearances were scheduled for a later date.

Commonwealth's Attorney J. Chris Plaster will be prosecuting both cases. The Tazewell County Sheriffs Office, Child Protective Services and the Commonwealth's Attorney are continuing to their investigation.

