Tazewell County on-profit announces new Pekin location and new partnership

The non-profit organization TCRC, Inc. (Tazewell County Resource Centers) announced that it will open a new facility in Pekin, launching a partnership with the non-profit organizations CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the 10th Judicial Circuit and Crittenton Centers.

“We are very excited about being a part of downtown Pekin, “said TCRC Chief Executive Officer Jamie Durdel. “This move allows a place for all of our administration to work together and also allows space for our employment programs, springboard programs, and many more future programs as we continue to grow.”

TCRC will celebrate the grand opening of the new administrative building at 33 S. Fourth St., Pekin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. An open house will follow the ceremony. CASA and Crittenton Centers will use space in the building to provide their services.

TCRC is a non-for-profit social service agency serving children and adults with developmental disabilities and visual impairment in central Illinois. The organization offers 20 different programs and employs over 200 staff.

More information is available at tcrcorg.com.

In this 2020 file photo Tazewell County Resource Center (TCRC) Inc. Community Food Supervisor Amanda Rudd of Creve Coeur (front) and TCRC client Joe Stickelmaeur of Groveland tend the grill at the Taste of TCRC Kitchen. The mobile kitchen is one of 20 programs that TCRC offers.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Tazewell County Resource Centers announces new Pekin partnership