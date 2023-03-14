Tazewell County Sheriff's Office probes string of burglaries

Mar. 14—BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of burglaries that have occurred recently in the Bluefield, Va., Springville and Tazewell areas.

A number of businesses have been broken into over the last three weeks, the sheriff's office said in a posting on its Facebook page.

The sheriff's office also received reports last week of a male suspect who was reported to be looking in widows, vehicles and businesses.

To date the sheriff's office has been unable to locate this individual.

"If you see someone around your home or a business after hours please call 911," the sheriff's office statement said. "Working together we will find these suspects."

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens