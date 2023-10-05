Tazewell County Sheriffs' office seeking wanted man

Oct. 5—TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office seeking any information about the location of Jessee Sherman Barrett.

The sheriff's office holds numerous outstanding charges against Barrett for assault and battery and specifically 47 charges for violating protective orders, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. He still continues to make threats to his victim. The Commonwealth's Attorney has approved for nearly full extradition limitations on this subject.

Barrett is 61 years old, between 5 foot 5 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, 185 pounds with grey hair. He has tattoos on his face, arms, hands, fingers, chest and legs, investigators said. He may be driving a 2018 Silver Ford Escape or a GMC Sierra truck with a rusting body and loose bumper.

People with any information on the whereabouts of Jessee Sherman Barrett can contact the sheriff's office day or night at 276-988-0645 or 276-988-1167.