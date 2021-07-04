Tazewell County Warrants

Bluefield Daily Telegraph, W.Va.
·4 min read

Jul. 4—TAZEWELL,Va. — The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking the following individuals. Anyone information pertaining to the whereabouts of any of these people can call 276-988-5966, 276-988-0645 or 276-988-1167. All tips will be treated as confidential and all callers may remain anonymous, according to the sheriff's office.

—Gary Wayne Nunley, 43, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for probation violation related to hit and run and fail to appear for charge of possess methamphetamine.

—Marcus Ray McCowan, 53, Richlands, Va. Wanted for fail to appear for charge of A&B on law enforcement and probation violation related to possession of narcotics.

—Heather Dawn Goff, 39, Mercer County. Wanted for two charges of failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine.

—Christopher Wayne Combs, 48, London, Ky. Wanted for numerous charges including shoplifting, trespassing, vandalism and conspiracy.

—Jason William Church, 43, Big Rock, Va. Wanted for possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and failure to appear for the same offense.

—Alana Diana Swim, 42, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of possession of controlled substance.

—Rolon Joseph Jackson, 36, Bluefield W.Va. Wanted for two charges of felony sexual assault

—Timothy Dwayne Blevins, 58, Chilhowie, Va. Wanted for Kidnapping and assault.

—Rodney Ray Pennington, 22, Pocahontas, Va. Wanted for failure to appear for possession of narcotics and failure to appear for assault and battery.

—John Wesley Pace, 39, Rocky Gap, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.

—Robert Lee Owens, 51, North Tazewell, Va (Also suspected in Richmond, Ky). Wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of narcotics and DWI.

—Benjamin D. Daugherty, 37, Tazewell, Va but believed to be in Rogerville, Tenn. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.

—Chadwick Todd Matney, 42, Grundy, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.

—David Ray Carpenter, 24, Montcalm, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of false i.d. to law enforcement.

—Rosemary Jean Blankenship, 44, Welch. Wanted for failure to appear for charge of shoplifting.

—Jessica Elaine Mullin, 41, Jolo, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.

—Edward Joseph Keiser. 51, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of fail to pay child support.

—Alyssa Dawn Tate, 31, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of shoplifting.

—Steven William Bolen, 26, Kings Mountain, NC. Wanted for 4 count felony indictment on charges of burglary, larceny and intent to sell stolen property.

—Matthew Brandon Lester, 36, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for 5 count felony indictment including charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.

—Jessica Leigh Matney, 34, Richlands, Va. Wanted for 5 count felony indictment including charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.

—Joshua Blaine Cline. 38, Justice, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear and probation violation stemming from narcotics possession.

—Amanda Lynn Walls, 27, Princeton. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of narcotics possession by a prisoner.

—Danielle Lynn Welch, 27, Princeton. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of shoplifting.

—John William Norton, 24, Jewell Ridge, Va. Wanted for bond violation stemming from charge of conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

—Anthony Shawndale Lester, 27, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

—Ashley Diane Chapman, 36, Danville, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.

—Anthony Lee Looney, 40, Grundy, Va. Wanted for failure to appear for arraignment on charge of narcotics possession.

—Elizabeth Dawn Bittle, 38, Princeton. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.

—Shelia Lynette Joyce, 55, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of attempted robbery with firearm.

—Dianna Syleen Booth, 39, Princeton. Wanted for probation violation related to charge of concealment.

—Daniel Arthur Horn, 31, Tazewell, Va. Wanted for probation violation related to charge of grand larceny.

—James Edward McCoy, 51, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for 3 counts of narcotics distribution.

—Wayne Laxton Steele Jr., 44, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of manufacturing meth.

—Patricia Lynn Boyd, 55, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of narcotics possession.

—Jeremiah Daniel Young, 30, Phelps, Ky. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of grand larceny of firearm.

—Angela D. Tucker, 28, Frankford, W.Va. Wanted for fleeing from court following judge's orders related to a bond violation for possession of methamphetamine. —Nichole Elise Bailey, 36, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of distribution of heroin.

—Marcus Edward Orbe Jr., 29, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for numerous charges including probation violation and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine and possession of a firearm.

—Jack Lee Sarver, 41, Falls Mills, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charges of trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay child support and bond violation for burglary.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan landslides kills at least two, many more missing

    Landslides triggered by heavy rains hit the central Japanese city of Atami on Saturday (3 July). At least two people have been killed and many more are still missing, according to public broadcaster NHK.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga convened an emergency task force to tackle the crisis. He assured the public that rescue efforts were ongoing, and encouraged those in the area to stay alert. The floods are a reminder of the natural disasters that plague Japan, including earthquakes, volcanoes, and tsunamis. The country's capital Tokyo is to host the summer Olympics starting this month.Drone footage aired by NHK showed collapsed and half-submerged houses, as water dashed the city with mud and debris. Social media images showed partially sunken cars and rescue workers wading through waist-high water with a small life raft.Japan's military sent emergency rescuers to the city, where NHK said about 80 people were evacuated.Tokyo Electric Power said thousands in the area are also facing power outages.

  • Japan rescue work continues after deadly landslides

    Japanese rescue efforts were hampered on Sunday by ongoing weather concerns after fatal landslides caused by torrential rains hit the country over the weekend.That’s according to local Kyodo news agency which added that on Saturday, about 130 buildings in the central city of Atami were affected by floods, landslides and cascading mud.One resident, 55-year-old Naoto Date, said he's never seen such devastation before."We had minor landslides in the past, decades ago. However, this is the first time we had such a large scale disaster that the Self-Defense Forces and rescue crew from Tokyo's fire and disaster department needed to come. Usually even if there was a disaster, it could just be handled by the local fire department. Even my mother said that we never had such a big landslide before."Some 700 people, including police, firefighters and the military were deployed on rescue missions, but their operations were interrupted by more rain and threats of landslides.Kyodo reported, however, that teams successfully evacuated nearly 400 people as of Sunday morning.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told people in affected areas to remain on alert and continue to take precautions.

  • TikTokers using Magic Erasers to whiten their teeth. Why that makes dentists cringe

    Most, if not all, dentists agree it’s a bad idea, even if it does scrub away the yellow.

  • NYPD hunting for man involved in apparent broad daylight sexual assault of woman: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a suspect captured on video groping a woman in broad daylight on a borough sidewalk, authorities said.

  • Massachusetts police arrest group of 'heavily armed men' claiming to 'not recognize our laws'

    A bizarre incident unfolded Saturday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to local police: "during a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline" near Interstate Highway 95. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper came across a group of 8 to 10 people refueling on the side of the I-95 highway in Wakefield, a suburb of Boston.

  • Heavily Armed Militia Group Shut Down Massachusetts Highway in Bizarre Standoff

    YouTube/Rise of the MoorsA cadre of armed men from a militia group called the Rise of the Moors shut down a highway outside of Boston for more than nine hours on Saturday morning after allegedly refusing to comply with police orders and taking off into the woods with guns.The group says on their website that they’re “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.” In YouTube videos of the incident, they claimed they were only trying to travel peacefully to their “

  • Missing 5-year-old from Lexington found during Central Kentucky drug bust

    Law enforcement officers with the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force say they found a 5-year-old child who had been missing since February while conducting a drug investigation at a home in Bourbon County this week.

  • Ex-'Predator' host turns himself in, resolves video issue

    The former host of the “To Catch a Predator” TV series turned himself in Friday after a Michigan judge issued a warrant for his arrest for no-showing at a court hearing to explain why he had not given a defense lawyer more footage of a police sting operation. Chris Hansen, 61, checked in at the Shiawassee County jail in Corunna — 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) northwest of Detroit — was released and has 14 days to produce the full video, prosecutor Scott Koerner said. Hansen later posted a photo of the county courthouse on Instagram and said all matters had been resolved.

  • Dad stops man trying to kidnap 10-year-old daughter until cops arrive, Oregon police say

    The man told the girl she was a human trafficking victim, police said.

  • Police say criminal investigation of Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer 'bigger than we thought'

    The woman who has accused Bauer filed for a domestic violence restraining order on Tuesday.

  • 11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95

    An hourslong standoff with a group of heavily armed men that partially shut down Interstate 95 ended Saturday with 11 suspects in custody, Massachusetts state police said. The standoff shut down a portion of I-95 for much of the morning, causing major traffic problems during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Authorities said the interstate is now reopened and the shelter-in-place orders for Wakefield and Reading were lifted.

  • Culver City Police Release New Video of Suspect Who Attacked Asian American Woman

    Police in Culver City, Calif., released a new surveillance video of a suspect accused of attacking an Asian American woman last month. ﻿A better look: Police previously released a video of the actual incident, but the new surveillance footage offers a clearer view of the suspect’s face. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Culver City Police Department Detective Bureau at (310) 253-6300.

  • A McDonald's manager lost an eye after an-ex employee's father assaulted him with a rake in Missouri. It was the latest in a string of violent attacks at fast-food chains.

    Kendell Cooks has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after attacking a McDonald's manager with a rake, causing serious injuries.

  • 2 toddlers die in mobile home fire as 12-year-old tries saving them, NC police say

    The 12-year-old broke a window and suffered severe lacerations.

  • Plea Deals Are Tearing the Oath Keepers Apart

    Jim Bourg/ReutersFor a time, Edward Wilson was the model Oath Keeper. Like many members of the far-right, paramilitary organization, he was a military veteran, and he issued statements on behalf of the group.Then, in 2015, Wilson started doing the Oath Keepers’ information technology work. The militia’s behind-the-scenes workings permanently soured him on the group.“I was a lifetime member,” Wilson told The Daily Beast. “Then when I got into their IT and figured out everything that was going on,

  • Ohio police chief out after leaving 'Ku Klux Klan' note on Black officer's coat

    "There's no one word to explain how disgusting this is,” Sheffield Lake's mayor said of the incident involving the city's longtime police chief.

  • Ex-Cop Charged In Capitol Riot Ordered 34 Guns After He Was Barred From Owning Guns: FBI

    Federal prosecutors argue to end Thomas Robertson's pretrial release and lock him up as a danger to the public.

  • Woman critically injured in Dan Ryan shooting: CFD

    A woman was critically injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night, Chicago fire officials said.

  • Michael Cohen is suing the US government for $20 million, claiming the Trump DOJ returned him to prison because he refused to stop writing about his ex-boss

    In May 2020, Cohen was permitted to serve the remainder of his 2018 sentence at home. He was returned to jail two months later.

  • Tax law experts see 'strong' case against Trump Org. CFO

    Many top executives at Fortune 500 companies have access to a corporate jet for personal use, a company apartment, or an expense account for fancy meals. Weisselberg alone was accused of defrauding the federal government, state and city out of more than $900,000 in unpaid taxes and undeserved refunds.