Tazewell County Warrants

Apr. 11—TAZEWELL,Va. — The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking the following individuals. Anyone information pertaining to the whereabouts of any of these people can call 276-988-5966, 276-988-0645 or 276-988-1167. All tips will be treated as confidential and all callers may remain anonymous, according to the sheriff's office.

—Josef Ludwig Brown, 40, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for conspiracy to commit murder, obstruction of justice and bond violation on charge of forgery.

—Rodney Ray Pennington, 22, Pocahontas, Va. Wanted for failure to appear for possession of narcotics and failure to appear for assault and battery.

—John Wesley Pace, 39, Rocky Gap, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.

—Robert Lee Owens, 51, North Tazewell, Va (Also suspected in Richmond, Ky). Wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of narcotics and DWI.

—Benjamin D. Daugherty, 37, Tazewell, Va but believed to be in Rogerville, Tenn. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.

—Chadwick Todd Matney, 42, Grundy, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.

—David Ray Carpenter, 24, Montcalm, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of false i.d. to law enforcement.

—Michael Shane Dye, 45, Waynesboro, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.

—Rosemary Jean Blankenship, 44, Welch. Wanted for failure to appear for charge of shoplifting.

—Jessica Elaine Mullin, 41, Jolo, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.

—Edward Joseph Keiser. 51, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of fail to pay child support.

—Alyssa Dawn Tate, 31, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of shoplifting.

—Steven William Bolen, 26, Kings Mountain, NC. Wanted for 4 count felony indictment on charges of burglary, larceny and intent to sell stolen property.

—Matthew Brandon Lester, 36, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for 5 count felony indictment including charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.

—Jessica Leigh Matney, 34, Richlands, Va. Wanted for 5 count felony indictment including charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.

—Joshua Blaine Cline. 38, Justice, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear and probation violation stemming from narcotics possession.

—Amanda Lynn Walls, 27, Princeton. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of narcotics possession by a prisoner.

—Danielle Lynn Welch, 27, Princeton. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of shoplifting.

—John William Norton, 24, Jewell Ridge, Va. Wanted for bond violation stemming from charge of conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

—Anthony Shawndale Lester, 27, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

—Ashley Diane Chapman, 36, Danville, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.

—Anthony Lee Looney, 40, Grundy, Va. Wanted for failure to appear for arraignment on charge of narcotics possession.

—Elizabeth Dawn Bittle, 38, Princeton. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.

—Shelia Lynette Joyce, 55, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of attempted robbery with firearm.

—Dianna Syleen Booth, 39, Princeton. Wanted for probation violation related to charge of concealment.

—Daniel Arthur Horn, 31, Tazewell, Va. Wanted for probation violation related to charge of grand larceny.

—James Edward McCoy, 51, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for 3 counts of narcotics distribution.

—Wayne Laxton Steele Jr., 44, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of manufacturing meth.

—Patricia Lynn Boyd, 55, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of narcotics possession.

—Jeremiah Daniel Young, 30, Phelps, Ky. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of grand larceny of firearm.

—Angela D. Tucker, 28, Frankford, W.Va. Wanted for fleeing from court following judge's orders related to a bond violation for possession of methamphetamine;

—Nichole Elise Bailey, 36, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of distribution of heroin.

—Marcus Edward Orbe Jr., 29, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for numerous charges including probation violation and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine and possession of a firearm.

—Joshua Shane Agee, 39, Pocahontas, Va. Wanted for threats to burn/bomb and violation of a protective order.

—Mikele Rex Frasure, 48, Pounding Mill, Va. Wanted for failure to appear for discharging a firearm and bond violation for possession of narcotics.

—Clyde Evert Whitt II, 29, Tazewell, Va. Wanted for numerous charges including distribution of meth and other narcotics, possession of firearm, and bond violation.

—Jack Lee Sarver, 41, Falls Mills, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charges of trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay child support and bond violation for burglary