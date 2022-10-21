Tazewell County woman found guilty in 2020 murder, malicious wounding case

Oct. 21—A Tazewell County woman has been convicted in a jury trial in connection with the murder of one man and malicious wounding of another.

Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville was convicted in the case that saw the death of Douglas Campbell French of Tannersville and the malicious wounding of Ronald Allison of Thompson Valley.

Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney J. Christopher Plaster announced the verdict of the jury.

Plaster presented evidence during the trial that on May 6, 2020, Mathias "set in motion a plan that ultimately resulted in the brutal murder" of French, who was 63 years old at the time, as well as a separate attack on Allison.

Plaster said evidence was presented over three days in the Tazewell County Circuit Court outlining the "disturbing details" of the defendant's role in the beating death of French and the attack on Allison.

The jury found that Mathias was responsible for "inciting, planning and providing the murder weapon to her co-conspirator in this murder occurring in 2020 and acting as the getaway driver in the attack on Mr. Allison."

"Ms. Mathias' manipulations created this tragedy and completely unnecessary taking of a life," Plaster said. "I am very grateful that the jury was able to see through her lies and render a verdict that best served the ends of justice."

Mathias was arrested on May 13, 2020, and charged with accessory before the fact to second-degree murder and possession of a sawed off shotgun as well las possession of marijuana and narcotics, according to earlier reports.

Deputies were initially dispatched on May 7 to a report of an emergency call in the Thompson Valley area of Tazewell County involving a man who had been assaulted and needed rescue services, according to an earlier report by Major Harold Heatley with the sheriff's office. While investigating that incident, deputies received information about another possible assault in the Tannersville area.

Story continues

When deputies arrived, French was found deceased outside of his residence with evidence that an attack or assault had led to his death, the sheriff's office said in an earlier statement.

Information obtained from both crime scenes on May 7 led sheriff's office detectives to start searching for Gabriel 'Goob' Peery, 38, of the Tannersville area and John Austin Fields, 21, of Chilhowie, Va., but who had been staying in Tannersville as well, Heatley said in the earlier report.

Both were arrested during the week after the incident.

Detectives working with Plaster obtained charges against the two men. They were charged with second-degree murder. Peery was also charged with malicious wounding, and Fields has also been charged with malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit murder, Heatley said an the earlier report.

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office investigated this case. Plaster, with the assistance of Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jessica Gunter and Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Brandon Goins, prosecuted the case.

Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com