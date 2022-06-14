Tazewell County woman pleads guilty to stealing deceased mother's Black Lung, SS checks

Jun. 14—ABINGDON, Va. — A Tazewell County, Va., woman pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing her deceased mother's Black Lung and Social Security checks since 2003, according to information from the U.S. District Court in Abingdon.

Martha Patrick Williams, 79, of North Tazewell, waived her right to indictment and pleaded guilty in late May to one count of receipt and conversion of public monies and one count of fraud in connection with Black Lung benefits and the receipt of Social Security benefits in the name of her long-deceased mother.

The benefits she illegal received totaled $255,823, the court stated in a press release. She now faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

According to the court press release, Williams is the daughter of Gracie Neel Winningham, who had been a lawful recipient of Federal Black Lung benefits that were designed to provide financial compensation to qualified disabled coal miners.

"Following Winningham's death in 2003 and continuing until 2021, Williams received, endorsed, and deposited monthly Black Lung benefit checks made payable to her mother," the release stated. "In order to continue to receive these checks, Williams forged her mother's signature on DOL Form CM-929, the annual certification of personal information required by the DOL. On several occasions, Williams communicated with others posing as Winningham. Williams also received, endorsed, and deposited monthly Social Security payments made payable to her deceased mother."

The case is under investigation by the Department of Labor, the Social Security Administration and the Russell County Sheriff's Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Murphy prosecuted the case.