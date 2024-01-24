The Illinois Association of County Clerks and Recorders (IACCR) has appointed Tazewell County Clerk and Recorder of Deeds John Ackerman as a co-chairman of the organization’s Legislative Committee.

IACCR President Scott Erickson, Knox County Clerk and Recorder of Deeds, announced the appointment Wednesday.

Ackerman will co-chair the committee with Fulton County Clerk and Recorder of Deeds Patrick O'Brian. The position was previously held by McDonough County Clerk and Recorder of Deeds Gretchen DeJaynes.

The IACCR Legislative Committee is comprised of 36 county clerks and recorders from throughout the state. The group originates and promotes changes to and additions to the Illinois Compiled Statutes.

Committee members work to effect introduction of required legislation by getting bills drafted, obtaining sponsors and hearings for the legislation, lobbying for such legislation by attending and speaking at hearings, and securing support for successful passage of the proposed legislation.

Ackerman is beginning his second four-year term as Tazewell County Clerk and Recorder of Deeds. He previously served as a Tazewell County Board member and as a Washington City Council member.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Tazewell County's Ackerman named co-chairman of state organization