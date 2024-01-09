Tazewell County's Pro-Life Committee has been dissolved

Jan. 9—TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County's Pro-Life Committee is no more — at least for now.

The county Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 last month to dissolve the committee. That move came after the Pro-Life Committee found that it would be better served by organizing in a corporate, private capacity separate and distinct from the auspices of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.

The committee was formed by the board two years ago with the supervisors voting in October 2022 to declare the county "a sanctuary for the rights of the unborn." That decision followed a public hearing on the matter that attracted a large crowd at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds.

Most — but not all — of the citizens who spoke at that 2022 public hearing supported the unborn sanctuary resolution.

The vote to dissolve the Pro-Life Committee in December was 5-0, according to a copy of the minutes from the board of supervisor's December meeting.

That motion stated the interested individuals could reorganize the committee in a private, non-government capacity.

County Administrator Eric Young said Monday he didn't know if the Choose Life Committee had reorganized yet or not as a private entity. However, he said that was their intent.

According to the sanctuary for the unborn resolution adopted by the board in 2022, the "Tazewell County Board of Supervisors hereby recognizes and declares that the full humanity of the preborn child, through all stages of development, up and until a natural death, in Tazewell County, Virginia shall henceforth be promoted, protected, and defended in Tazewell County, Virginia, being a sanctuary for the rights of the unborn."

In a second sanctuary resolution passed in October 2022, it was stated that the board would form an ad hoc committee to see how the county could "better promote and support any crisis pregnancy centers or other similar programs and better support those experiencing crisis pregnancies."

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com

