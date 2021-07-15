Tazewell parents charged in infant's overdose death

Jul. 15—TAZEWELL, Va. — Parents of a 4-month-old infant who died as a result of Suboxone and Methadone poisoning are now facing felony charges of child endangerment, Tazewell County's sheriff said Wednesday.

Kayla Nicole Stanford, 28, and Evan Ray Stanford, 30, of Baptist Valley Road in North Tazewell have been charged with child endangerment, which is a class 6 felony, according to Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

The case began April 22 when the sheriff's office received a report about a deceased infant who had been brought to a local hospital by his parents, according to the criminal complaint.

"We started an investigation in April when the child died and we have been waiting for results from the medical examiner's office; and based on those results, we continued the investigation which led to the charges," Hieatt said.

The parents were arrested July 9, and both were being held without bond Wednesday at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Tazewell, Va., Hieat stated.

The medical examiner advised investigators the Suboxone and Methadone were found in the infant's system. Detective-Sergeant Michelle Conklin interviewed the parents "who both admitted to having Suboxone residue on their hands and touching the infant's face and mouth," according to the criminal complaint filed by Detective Briana Baldridge.

"An interview was conducted with a witness who advised she has seen Methadone delivered to the mother of (infant) just three weeks prior to his death," according to the criminal complaint. "The parents stated the baby had been in their room with them from the time he went to sleep until they found him unresponsive. (The infant) was solely with the mother and father that day and night, according to the mother.

"The medical examiner has certified the cause of death as toxic effects of Buprenorphine (Suboxone) and Methadone," according to the criminal complaint.

Story continues

Hieatt said the investigation is continuing. The sheriff's office is working with the medical examiner's office, the Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and the Tazewell County Department of Social Services.

Conklin is the case's lead investigator, Hieatt said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com