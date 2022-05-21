TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) Just Released Its First-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) came out with its quarterly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. The results were positive, with revenue coming in at GEL409m, beating analyst expectations by 5.8%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Check out our latest analysis for TBC Bank Group

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

After the latest results, the six analysts covering TBC Bank Group are now predicting revenues of GEL1.71b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 8.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to descend 13% to GEL14.03 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of GEL1.71b and earnings per share (EPS) of GEL14.72 in 2022. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at UK£20.94, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on TBC Bank Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at UK£26.77 and the most bearish at UK£14.92 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of TBC Bank Group'shistorical trends, as the 11% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 14% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 5.1% annually. So it's pretty clear that TBC Bank Group is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple TBC Bank Group analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for TBC Bank Group that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When legends speak, people listen – and few investors match the legendary status of Ray Dalio. The founder of Bridgewater Associates has built his firm from a 2-room apartment operation into the world’s largest hedge fund, with more than $150 billion in assets under management, and a net gain exceeding $46 billion. Dalio believes that the next two to four years will see our global economic and political systems change in ways that are unpredictable now. And the key to survival, for investors, ma

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) recently filed its latest 13-F with the SEC, giving investors a look at the stocks that the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate bought during the first quarter. It turns out Buffett and his team started eight new stock positions. What does Markel do?

  • Why I'm Not Worried About the Stock Market Crash

    It's important to remember that as we watch the stock market crash and our personal net worth take a big hit. While that has certainly happened, it's important to note that the stock market isn't the economy.

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • Elon Musk is not happy with a meme mocking his new-found attention to Twitter

    Elon Musk got defensive over a meme suggesting he may be spending a little too much time on Twitter and not enough time on his electric vehicle company.

  • Harley-Davidson plant temporarily suspends operations

    The temporary shutdown is due to an issue with a supplier's component part, the company said.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • The technician who called the 2020 market bottom says a ‘shocking rally’ is in store

    It’s been a terrible week in an awful year for the stock market. Walmart (WMT) Target (TGT) and Tencent (HK:700) each reported disappointing results to add fuel to the worries about interest-rate hikes and quantitative tightening. Over the last six weeks, equity redemptions have totaled $46 billion, versus $91 billion when the COVID outbreak first became apparent, according to Sean Darby, chief equity strategist at Jefferies.

  • This Shipping Stock Has Soared. It’s About to Pay a 14% Dividend Yield.

    Genco Shipping & Trading has been a port in the storm. A new dividend policy could more than keep the stock afloat.

  • CEOs bragged for months about how they could charge higher prices. Customers are now pushing back.

    Recent earnings calls from Walmart and Target suggest some US companies may have overdone it with raising prices, pushing shoppers to their limits.

  • Why These 3 Real Estate Investments Will Continue to Dominate, Even in a Recession

    Savvy investors are taking the time right now to stock up on recession-resilient assets, including real estate investments that can help combat rising inflation, diversify their portfolio, and hopefully ride out the storm when it comes. If you're on the hunt to recession-proof your investment portfolio, here's why you should consider investing in these three real estate industries. Self-storage is arguably the best real estate industry to be invested in during a recession.

  • Oil company merger to create $7B company but take headquarters out of Denver

    A Denver oil company is combining with a Texas counterpart in a merger creating a $7 billion business headquartered in and focused on oil and gas production in the Lone Star State. Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NYSE: CDEV), based in downtown Denver, agreed to a merger of equals with Midland, Texas-based Colgate Energy in a stock transaction that will base the combined company in Midland but retain Centennial Resource Development’s office in Denver as a base for the new company’s operations. “This transformative combination significantly increases scale and drives accretion across all our key financial and operating metrics,” said Sean Smith, chief executive officer of Centennial Resource Development, in a statement.

  • Why the Creator of the 4% Retirement Spending Rule Says It No Longer Works

    Bill Bengen first devised the 4% retirement rule in 1994. Since then, retirees have relied on this rule to help determine how much they should spend in retirement. In later years, you adjust how much you withdraw to account for inflation.

  • Warren Buffett is Selling These 6 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that the billionaire sold, click Warren Buffett is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett, the chief of Berkshire Hathaway, is perhaps the most renowned financier in the investment world, with decades of […]

  • Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock-Split Stocks Right Now

    There's arguably no stock on the market that would attract more new investors if it weren't priced so highly than Berkshire Hathaway Class A (NYSE: BRK.A) shares. Investors already have a much less expensive way to buy the company led by Warren Buffett through Berkshire Hathaway Class B (NYSE: BRK.B) shares. Here are Buffett's favorite stock-split stocks right now.

  • How can I stop the pain and make money in this nightmarish market? BofA says this is the ‘best hope’ for bulls in 2022

    Companies could be returning trillions to shareholders. Here’s how to accept it.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Taking a $30 Billion Hit on Apple

    Warren Buffett loves Apple but Berkshire Hathaway’s big holding in the iPhone maker is hurting: Apple shares are down about 20% this quarter. B) had roughly 911 million Apple shares on March 31 and that position is down about $30 billion since then, assuming no change in the holding. The Apple drop accounts for the bulk of what Barron’s estimates is about $45 billion of paper losses this quarter in Berkshire’s huge equity portfolio, which stood at $390 billion on March 31.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is a billionaire hedge fund manager and […]

  • Opinion: These Will Be the 3 Largest Stocks by 2030

    In reality, however, it seems bigger companies are able to grow more than smaller ones, perhaps leveraging their size (and deep pockets) to keep would-be competition in check. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at three stocks that will likely display the market's biggest market caps come 2030, from smallest to largest.