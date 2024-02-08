TBI agents exhume body of Pauline Pusser, wife of infamous McNairy County sheriff

Authorities exhumed the body of Pauline Pusser, wife of infamous McNairy County Sheriff Buford Pusser, 56 years after she was shot to death in an ambush presumably meant to kill her husband.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations went to Adamsville Cemetery Thursday to oversee the exhumation, the agency said in a statement Thursday.

A recent tip prompted a review of the case, TBI said, and they discovered that an atuopsy was never done after Pauline Pusser's death on Aug. 12, 1967.

"With the support of Pauline's family and in consultation with the 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI requested the axhumation in an attempt to answer critical questions and provide crucial information that may assist in identifying the person or persons responsible for Pauline Pusser's death," TBI said.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Pauline Pusser's body exhumed after TBI tip