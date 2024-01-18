TBI, Anderson County Sheriff's Office investigating elderly woman's death at house fire

An elderly woman died Wednesday when firefighters were not able to rescue her from an outbuilding at a residence that was on fire, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office says.

Her identity has not been released. Both the sheriff's office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death.

Anderson County Sheriff's Office seal

The sheriff's office and the Marlow Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 1226 Cove Lane outside Oliver Springs at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"The caller reported flames were coming from the residence and an outbuilding," the sheriff's office news release stated. "Upon the units arrival, it was determined an elderly female was trapped inside the outbuilding. Fighting extreme weather conditions, firefighters on the scene mounted a coordinated effort to rescue the female. Despite their best efforts, the female was unable to be rescued."

Sheriff Russell Barker thanked everyone who responded and the cooperative efforts of all departments involved: patrol deputies and detectives of the sheriff’s office, the Marlow and Medford volunteer fire departments, the Oliver Springs Fire Department, Anderson County Emergency Medical Services, and the Anderson County Emergency Management Agency. He also asked for prayers for the victim’s family.

The Oak Ridger's News Editor Donna Smith covers Oak Ridge area news. Email her at dsmith@oakridger.com and follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @ridgernewsed.

Support The Oak Ridger by subscribing. Offers available at https://subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: TBI, Anderson County Sheriff's Office investigate woman's death