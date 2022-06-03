TBI called in to handle shooting investigation at Division Street, 8th Avenue

A large police presence blocked traffic on Division Street and 8th Avenue.

Police on Thursday night shut down Division Street near the intersection of 8th Avenue after a report of a shooting involving an officer.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations confirmed Davidson County District Attorney Glen Funk requested the agency handle the investigation. Further information will be released when it becomes available, Susan Niland said.

Dozens of Metro Nashville police patrol cars parked around a liquor store in the 700 block of Division Street.

Yellow police tape stretched across the intersection, blocking the roadway.

Efforts to reach a police spokesperson about the scene were not immediately successful.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Contact Tennessean reporter Kirsten Fiscus at 615-259-8229 or KFiscus@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KDFiscus.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police shut down Division Street after shooting