A Siegel Middle School employee has been charged with 11 counts of aggravated exploitation of a minor, according to Rutherford County School District spokesman James Evans.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the charges against Daniel Gregory, a counselor at Siegel Middle School, the school district representative said in a news release on Tuesday afternoon.

The school system has informed all parents and employees of Siegel Middle and Siegel High School and said the situation does "not involve any Rutherford County Schools’ students."

Gregory lives in Coffee County and resigned his position upon learning of the charges. He was hired by the district in 2006.

"We know this information is concerning to parents and students, and we too are disturbed by the charges," the news release stated. " We are fully cooperating with law enforcement to assist with the investigation."

Evans noted that questions about the charges need to be addressed to the TBI.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: TBI charges Siegel Middle School counselor with 'exploitation of a minor'