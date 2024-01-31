TBI claims Springfield police fatally shoot man after he fired on them

Springfield police shot and killed a man after he pointed a gun at them and fired, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

TBI was called in to investigate the Tuesday shooting at the request of District Attorney General Robert Nash, according to a statement from the agency.

Just after 11 p.m., Springfield police were called about a stolen vehicle and a person shot in the area of 21st Avenue and Blair Street, a statement from the city said. When officers arrived, they discovered a crashed car that matched the description of the stolen vehicle.

As officers approached the car, the driver, 28-year-old Kevin Chapman, got out with a gun, the statement from TBI said.

"At some point during the interaction, Chapman pointed the weapon at officers and fired, causing the officers to return fire, striking him," TBI said.

Chapman was taken from the scene to Northcrest Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the city's statement said.

No officers were injured during the incident. Those involved in the shooting have not yet been identified.

Springfield police will investigate the stolen car and shooting that preceded the altercation with Chapman, while TBI will investigate the shooting involving police.

