TBI identifies man who died in Memphis police custody as 19-year-old Courtney Ross

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released the name of the man who died in police custody Friday in Midtown Memphis.

The man was identified Saturday as Courtney Ross, and he was born on Oct. 9, 2003, according to Susan Niland, a senior public information officer with the TBI.

No further details were provided Saturday as Niland said investigators were continuing their work.

Memphis Police Department personnel and vehicles are seen in Midtown Memphis on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. A large police presence was seen in the area after an altercation between officers and a suspect.

The Memphis Police Department said Friday that officers received a call at about 10:55 a.m. from a property owner who reported that a man — now known to be Ross — was on his property near the intersection of Madison Avenue and South Idlewild, looking through boxes and "retrieving poisonous bait used for rodents."

Police received an additional call shortly afterwards, saying the same man was looking into vehicles and going through mailboxes.

Responding officers found Ross on Idlewild Street, and when they approached him, he ran away, the department said.

Officers "apprehended" him near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Auburndale Street. He resisted being handcuffed, Memphis Police said, but was placed in the back of a squad car.

Officers then saw that the man was short of breath and an ambulance was called "to check on the well-being of the male."

He was taken to Methodist University Hospital, where he died around 1:20 p.m., according to a police statement on social media.

A cause of death remains unclear.

The TBI was called into to investigate — which is standard practice — and it had agents on the scene at 7:50 p.m. Friday. The officers involved in the incident have been placed on leave, pending the investigation.

Prior to the TBI’s release of Ross’ identity Saturday, his mother, Anna Pickens, had posted about his death on Facebook.

“Yesterday afternoon, my beloved son Courtney Ross (19), a bright and promising African-American young man, tragically lost his life in the grip of the MPD,” the post said. “As a parent, my worst nightmare has transformed into a grim reality, and the memory of Courtney Ross cries out for justice!

"Once again, we confront the painful truth of another black man's life extinguished under the gaze of law enforcement. I beseech you to stand with me – help me amplify this plea until it echoes through every heart and mind.”

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: TBI identifies man who died Friday in custody of Memphis police