TBI identifies Nashville woman killed in I-24 shooting near Clarksville

Officials identified the woman killed in a shooting on Interstate 24 in Robertson County on Monday as Kanetha Lola Renee Miller, 34, of Nashville.

The area of interest is along I-24 eastbound between the MLK Jr. Parkway/Highway 76 exit, which is in Clarksville, and the Maxey Road Exit, which is in Robertson County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Officials believe a black Dodge Charger was involved.

The shooting shut down the interstate and diverted traffic for several hours Monday evening. An investigation is underway.

TBI asks anyone who was driving in that area and may have seen suspicious activity around 5:45 or 6 p.m. Monday to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

Reach reporter Rachel Wegner at RAwegner@tennessean.com or find her on Twitter @RachelAnnWegner.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville woman killed in I-24 shooting near Clarksville identified