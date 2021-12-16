TBI identifies woman shot, killed by police in South Memphis

TBI is investigating a fatal shooting by Memphis police Dec. 15, 2021 at the 3100 block of South 3rd Street at the request of District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released the identity of a woman shot and killed by Memphis police Wednesday in South Memphis.

Kayla Lucas, 25, was killed near the McDonald's on S. Third Street near Brooks road. The police narrative said officers were trying to pull Lucas over as part of a stolen car investigation out of Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Instead, according to Memphis police, Lucas accelerated towards officers, and struck a police vehicle.

An unnamed officer fired into the Ford Fusion Lucas was driving. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Per routine, TBI will conduct an investigation into the shooting. The decision whether to charge the officer with any related crimes rests with Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Kayla Lucas identified as woman shot killed by Memphis police