TBI investigates deadly Mt. Juliet shooting

Nov. 4—The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is conducting an investigation of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Mt. Juliet on Wednesday evening.

According to a press release issued by the Mt. Juliet Police Department, a passenger in a car stopped by officers moved into the driver's seat and attempted to drive away with an officer fully inside the vehicle.

The release stated that the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, and the traffic stop took place on Mt. Juliet Road, just north of its intersection with Central Pike.

The TBI issued a press release on Thursday morning that identified the man to be 39-year-old Eric Jermaine Allen. TBI Public Information Officer Josh DeVine stated that the officer leaned into the vehicle and ultimately entered the vehicle through the passenger side door.

"We're working to determine exactly how and why the events unfolded the way they did," DeVine said.

A Mt. Juliet Police Department release stated that the officer repeatedly attempted to get Allen to stop the car, through requests, warnings and a taser deployment.

Devine indicated that the car travelled several hundred yards.

The car stopped after the incident resulted in shots being fired.

Life-saving attempts were made by officers, but Allen ultimately died from his injuries according to the TBI press release.

Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick issued a statement that reads, "This was a very traumatic incident with a loss of life. All are in my prayers, including the family and friends of those involved. To ensure our officer responded properly and per protocol, the TBI is conducting an independent investigation. The officer has been placed on routine administrative leave."

Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer Tyler Chandler said that its state law that the TBI investigates all officer-involved shootings in the state of Tennessee. Chandler said that the officer being placed on leave is also routine procedure under the circumstances.

"We call it administrative wellness leave," Chandler said. "Say an officer is involved in an incident where they have to deal with a car wreck involving children, adults with death, or serious bodily injury, it creates some trauma there, and so, they see mental-health professionals and take some time off to debrief and try to relieve some of that trauma."

Chandler said that the officer that was involved was the officer who made the initial traffic stop. The other officers present were there as back-ups.

According to Chandler, backup is routine for nighttime traffic stops.

Chandler said that because of the investigation, the Mt. Juliet Police Department is not able to interview their officer. He said that the TBI also has policies that make them wait a few days before conducting their interview as part of the investigation.

The officer's name will be released sometime next week after he clears the mental wellness period and TBI interviews, Chandler said. Body cam footage of the incident will be released following the TBI investigation, as it's currently evidence in an active investigation.

The TBI issued the following statement regarding its investigation, "TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI's involvement."