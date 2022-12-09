TBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Westwood

Memphis Police were involved Friday afternoon in a shooting in the Westwood area.

MPD told FOX13 News they were in the area of Star Line Drive and Cimmaron investigating a carjacking that occurred on Dec. 8th. Officers located the carjacked vehicle and three men. When they approached the car, the men fled the scene of foot, according to MPD.

One of the men, according to MPD, fired his weapon toward officers.

An officer returned fire and struck the suspect. He was taken to Regional One, where he was pronounced deceased.

The other two suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The District Attorney’s Office was contacted, and it was determined that the TBI would be investigating, according to MPD.

