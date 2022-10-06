TBI investigating death of inmate at Shelby County Jail

October 28 2018 - A portion of Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar is seen.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday opened an investigation into the death of a 33-year-old inmate at the Shelby County Jail.

TBI identified the deceased as Gershun Freeman of Memphis, who died while in the custody of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at the jail at 201 Poplar Ave.

TBI has not released any information about the cause of death. The agency said the investigation is ongoing.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said in a statement his office called the TBI in to handle the investigation.

Freeman was arrested October 1 after he was accused of attacking, threatening and kidnapping his girlfriend. The kidnapping charge stemmed from the woman telling investigators Freeman forced her into a car at his home and drove her to another location, where she was set free.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: TBI investigating inmate death at Memphis jail