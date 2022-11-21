TBI investigating after MPD officer fires shots, man critically injured

A Memphis police officer shot at a person who later crashed a car and was rushed to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds Monday.

The Memphis Police Department would not confirm its officer shot and injured the person, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident, Keli McAlister, spokesperson for the TBI, told The Commercial Appeal.

The MPD said that the department got a call at 10:40 a.m. about a stolen vehicle that was occupied by several armed people in the 2500 block of Peres Avenue in North Memphis. While police were checking the vehicle, an unknown male approached and got into the driver's seat of the vehicle, the MPD said.

The officer fired his gun, and the driver fled the scene before crashing at Chelsea and Boxwood. The officer involved was transported to the hospital due to injuries received during the incident.

