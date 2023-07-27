TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lebanon

Jul. 26—The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Friday night in Lebanon.

The Lebanon Police Department released body-cam footage from the incident on Monday evening.

In the footage, the suspect is seen in the front yard. The officer instructs the suspect to show him his hands, and the suspect ignores him, moving towards the house and pulling out a firearm.

"The male refused commands from the officer and began moving towards the female on the front porch," Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Clark said in the video. "He then pulled a firearm from his waistband and began firing the weapon in the direction of the female. As you will see, our officer almost simultaneously returned fire in an attempt to stop the threat. This video will show the incident as it occurred. As you will see our officer reacted in a split second, trying to protect a third party."

TBI is continuing to investigate the incident per Lebanon Police Department policy. The female resident was killed in the incident.

According to a TBI press release, it all began just after 7 p.m. A Lebanon Police officer responded to a 911 call about a shooting on Beard Avenue in the Head Homes Housing Authority neighborhood in Lebanon.

When the officer arrived on the scene, the suspect was still armed. The officer fired his service weapon and struck the suspect. The reasons behind the officer firing are still under investigation.

At 8:55 p.m., the Lebanon Police Department posted the following on social media, "This evening an on-duty Lebanon Police Officer was involved in an officer-involved shooting. No officers sustained injuries during the altercation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been notified to investigate and will be handling the inquiry in its entirety."

According to the TBI press release, the suspect was taken to a local hospital and later transported to a Nashville hospital. No officers were harmed in the incident.

Story continues

Then, at 11:23 p.m., the Lebanon Police Department announced on social media that a resident lost their life in the incident.

"It is with great sadness that we must inform the public of the death of a local resident during this incident," the LPD wrote on Facebook. "Upon our response to a call of a disturbance in the Head Homes area, our officers observed a male firing a weapon at a female. A preliminary investigation shows our Officer returning fire to end the threat. The suspect has been taken to a local hospital for treatment. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the victim. We will be releasing more information, including body-worn video as the investigation continues."

The TBI is investigating both the homicide and the officer-involved shooting at the request of district attorney Jason Lawson.

"TBI agents continue to work two separate investigations to independently determine the series of events leading to both the homicide and officer-involved shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews," the press release stated.

Lawson is currently awaiting the findings of the investigation.

"Any time a police officer is involved in a shooting, I request the TBI to come and conduct the investigation," Lawson said. "I have the utmost faith that the agents will be thorough in their work and will pursue justice to its full end. Since this investigation began, I have received periodic updates, but I am awaiting the final results of their investigation in order to be able to comment further."

There's no additional information available at this time.