TBI investigating officer-involved shooting overnight after deputy run over by car, officials say

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Cordova.

Two Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies responded to the 9200 block of Durhamshire Drive in Cordova for a disturbance at about 9 p.m.

The suspect was transported in critical condition to Regional One Health. TBI will handle this investigation. 2/2 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) July 5, 2022

According to preliminary reports from the scene, the driver hit one of the deputies with his car resulting in both deputies firing their service weapons into the car, striking the driver, TBI said.

Both deputies were taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition.

The suspect was taken in critical condition to Regional One Health, SCSO said.

According to a release, TBI agents are working to determine the series of events that lead up to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

Any information found will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration, a release said.

A release further stated:

The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

