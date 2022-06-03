TBI investigating an officer-involved shooting on I-40 and Whitten, suspect confirmed dead

Lucas Finton, Memphis Commercial Appeal
·2 min read
TBI is investigating an officer-related shooting on I-40 near Whitten road.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 40 in Memphis that left one person dead Friday.

Memphis Police said in a tweet that the person was being sought in relation to the shooting death of a woman earlier in the day in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

The shooting on the interstate happened at about 3:20 p.m., according to a Twitter statement by the Memphis Police Department, and no officers were injured.

Holiday weekend crime: One dead, 12 injured in holiday weekend shootings in Memphis

More crime news: Man accused of killing Midtown chef to be held on second-degree murder charge

"MPD Officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a white Honda in the area of Whitten and I-40," the statement said. "The male driver was named as a suspect in a homicide investigation where a female was shot and killed earlier in Horn Lake, MS."

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich called in TBI to conduct an investigation of an officer-involved shooting.

Memphis police to stop a white Honda near the intersection of I-40 and Whitten and gunfire was exchanged. According to MPD, the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene and no officers were injured.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office was assisting Horn Lake Police with searching for the suspect, who was believed to have shot a woman three times near an Amazon warehouse in Horn Lake Friday afternoon.

"At around 12:00 pm Horn Lake officers were dispatched to the Amazon Warehouse located at 1615 Commerce Parkway for a report of shots fired immediately followed by reports of a subject with a gunshot wound," the Horn Lake Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

Neither the identities of the woman killed in Horn Lake nor the person killed by Memphis police were immediately released Friday.

According to TBI, the shooting is the first officer-involved incident the agency has been called to investigate in Shelby County in 2022.

The I-40 and Whitten Road exit has been shut down while the investigation is underway and traffic has backed up to the I-40, I-240 and Sam Cooper interchange.

This story will be updated.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

