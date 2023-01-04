TBI investigating a police-involved shooting in Collierville

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate a shooting involving a police officer in Collierville Tuesday night.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police posted on Facebook that they were on the scene at the sporting goods store Academy Sports on New Byhalia Road in Collierville, and asked citizens to avoid the area. A second crime scene related to the same incident was established around the block at the Malco theater. Collierville Police later posted that the suspects were in custody.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or where the shooting happened.

This story will be updated.

A screenshot of the Collierville Police Department post announcing that police were on the scene of an incident at Academy Sports in Collierville.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Collierville