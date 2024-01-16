TBI investigating after Shelby County Jail inmate found unresponsive, dies days later

The Shelby County Criminal Justice Center, located at 201 Poplar, is seen in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

An inmate at the Shelby County Jail, often referred to as 201 Poplar, died Friday after being found "unresponsive in his cell," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Ramon McGhee, was found unresponsive on Jan. 10 and was taken to a hospital, though it is unclear which hospital McGhee was taken to.

TBI was called in by the Shelby County District Attorney's office to investigate the day McGhee was found unresponsive. This is the first death at 201 Poplar in 2024.

TBI and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office declined to comment on details surrounding McGhee's death, but TBI spokeswoman Susan Niland said an autopsy has been scheduled to identify the cause of death.

Court records show that McGhee was booked at 201 Poplar on Feb. 6 after being indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery that occurred in November 2022.

Details about the case were not immediately available through Shelby County's criminal justice portal.

The conditions at 201 Poplar became the subject of controversy throughout last year, with activists and attorneys questioning the jail's safety. In early December, The Commercial Appeal spoke to the parent of a former inmate that said the food served at 201 Poplar had gone bad and "mold or something be on the food" and that the "trays have mold and mildew."

In August, The CA reported that there were at least 52 deaths at the jail between 2016 and the date the story was published.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com, or (901)208-3922, and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter, @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Shelby County Jail records first inmate death of 2024. What we know