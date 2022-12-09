TBI investigating shooting involving MPD officer in Westwood neighborhood

A shooting by a Memphis Police officer left one man dead and is now being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting occurred shortly after noon Friday in the 4900 block of Cimmaron Drive in the Westwood neighborhood.

Memphis Police tweeted later that afternoon that police had been investigating a carjacking that occurred the day prior. In the area of Star Line Drive and Cimmaron, they located the carjacked vehicle and three men who ran away.

One of the men, according to the police, "reportedly fired his weapon toward officers." An officer shot back and struck the man, who was taken to Regional One Hospital and pronounced dead.

The two other people were taken into custody without incident, according to the Memphis Police Department. No officers were injured.

An update from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is expected later Friday.

The shooting is the second involving a Memphis Police officer in the past week.

An officer was injured, and another person killed on Dec. 6 in the 4100 block of Winchester Road.

Police said an officer responded to calls about a suspicious vehicle at a gas station and an officer and 39-year-old James West, Jr. of Sarah, Mississippi, exchanged shots.

West was found dead in an idling car in the 4100 block of Winchester Road. TBI is also investigating that shooting.

This story will be updated

Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: TBI investigating shooting involving officer