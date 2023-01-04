TBI investigating shooting involving police officer in Collierville

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving a police officer outside the Academy Sports + Outdoors store on Tuesday night.

An Academy Sports employee told FOX13 that someone stole ammunition from the store and got into a shootout with police when they came out.

As of 6:51 p.m., officers working at two crime scenes at the Academy Sports and a Malco Theatres around the block, the Collierville Police Department said.

As of 7:16 p.m., Collierville PD said that the second scene remained active but that all suspects were in custody.

There were no threats to the public at this time, police said Tuesday night.

Police ask the public to avoid the area.

