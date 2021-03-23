TBI investigating shooting by WCSO deputy

Chandler Inions, The Lebanon Democrat, Tenn.
·1 min read

Mar. 23—One individual is in a Nashville hospital after being shot by a Wilson County Sheriff's Office deputy responding to a report about a stolen vehicle.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating at the request of 15th Judicial District acting Attorney General Jason Lawson.

According to a TBI press release, at approximately 10 p.m. Wilson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The report led deputies to Saundersville Road just outside Mt. Juliet. When the deputies arrived, they spotted the vehicle.

According to the release, "Reports from the scene indicate the driver attempted to leave the scene, hitting police vehicles and driving toward a deputy, resulting in the deputy firing at the vehicle."

The driver then left the scene and Metropolitan Nashville Police located the vehicle some time later at a residence in Hermitage. Officers found a male, whose identity is being withheld at this time, inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. The individual was taken to a hospital for treatment.

In an email Monday, TBI Public Information Officer Susan Niland said that the individual is "still being treated."

Niland also said that TBI has not filed any charges related to this incident.

The TBI release stated no officers were injured during the incident and that the investigation remains active and ongoing. At press time Monday, Wilson County Sheriff's Office had not released the name of the deputy involved.

