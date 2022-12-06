TBI investigating shootout that left Memphis Police officer critically injured

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Memphis.

The shooting unfolded Monday night around 9:15 p.m. near Winchester Road and Lamar Avenue in the Oakhaven neighborhood.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a call about a suspicious vehicle at a gas station located in the 4200 block of Winchester Road, according to TBI.

An officer arrived three minutes later and attempted to make contact with the person in the vehicle.

For reasons still under investigation, shots were fired by both the person in the vehicle and the officer, TBI said.

Both were shot.

MPD said the officer was shot multiple times and critically injured.

The suspect in the car then ran to a nearby business in the 4100 block of Winchester Road.

Police found him in an idling vehicle, where he was pronounced dead.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital.

The investigation is active and ongoing, TBI said. Special agents are working to gather all relevant interviews and evidence.

TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.

TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective agencies.

