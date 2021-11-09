TBI investigating after woman shot dead by police in Monteagle, Tenn.

Nov. 9—A woman is dead and TBI is investigating after a confrontation involving police in Monteagle, Tennessee, ended with gunfire Monday when the woman allegedly pointed a shotgun at a law enforcement officer.

The exchange happened near a U.S. Highway 41 market, and the woman was identified as Angela McFarland, 50, according to state and local authorities.

"A Monteagle officer responding to the scene encountered the woman with the firearm," Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Susan Niland said in a news release. "Initial reports from the scene indicate that during the confrontation with the woman she pointed the firearm at the officer. The officer fired, striking her, and she was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Mike Taylor, the 12th Judicial District attorney general, was working in Grundy County on Monday and summoned TBI agents to assist in the investigation. He said in a telephone interview Tuesday McFarland's body has been sent to Nashville for an autopsy and it could be some time before results come back.

He said the incident happened near the Summerfield Market on the stretch of Highway 41 between Monteagle and Tracy City.

McFarland allegedly "was armed with a shotgun and was threatening people," Taylor said. "The officer responded and when he got there, the preliminary report indicates that she pointed the gun at him and wouldn't put it down, and he shot her."

Taylor said he didn't believe McFarland fired the shotgun but noted the investigation was ongoing.

TBI agents are attempting to collect surveillance video from the market and have interviewed the Monteagle officer, he said. Taylor deferred to the police agenct Monteagle for identification of the officer.

Monteagle Police Chief Jared Nunley did not immediately return calls Tuesday seeking the officer's name and a comment on the deadly shooting.

"Normally, they put them on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation," Taylor said of the typical action law enforcement agencies take. He said he was unaware of the Monteagle officer's official status.

Niland said TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Findings from the probe will be turned over to Taylor's office for review.

