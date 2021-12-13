TBI issues Amber Alert for Memphis teen who police say was abducted by an older male

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a Memphis teen and an adult male who police say abducted 17-year-old Barbara Sanders.

According to Memphis police, Sanders and another 17-year-old left a residence in the 600 block of Chelsea Avenue with 39-year-old Lafayette "Lucky" Miller. The three went to a nearby business where Miller forced himself on Sanders.

The other teen was able to escape that location and called police early Monday morning.

Memphis police are asking anyone who may have seen Sanders to contact them immediately at 901-545-2677. You can also alert TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Memphis police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching for missing 17-year-old Barbara Sanders, who was last seen with 39-year-old Lafayette "Lucky" Miller.

Sanders is described as 5'6" and 150 pounds. Her hair is styled in a black ponytail with gold tips. She also has a double nose piercing, and a tattoo on her right wrist of a rose with the name "Gwen."

She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, black tights and pink, white, and black Nike sneakers.

Miller is 5'9", with black hair, a beard, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging pants. Police believe he is armed with a small handgun.

Memphis police say 17-year-old Barbara Sanders, pictured here, was last seen with 39-year-old Lafayette "Lucky" Miller. She is believed to be in danger. If you see Sanders, call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or the Memphis police at 901-545-2677.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: TBI Memphis Amber Alert Barbara Sanders Memphis police searching for her