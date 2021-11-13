Missing Robertson County teenager found safe in Kentucky

Natalie Neysa Alund, Nashville Tennessean
·1 min read

A Middle Tennessee teenage girl at the center of an AMBER Alert was found safe Saturday morning in Adairville, Kentucky, the Robertson County Sheriff's Office reported.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday issued the alert for Robertson County teen Faith Noel Threet, 17. The girl disappeared on Thursday, the TBI reported.

A man wanted in connection with her disappearance, 44-year-old Kevin Dennis Pitt, was also found and taken into custody, sheriff's spokeswoman Jessica Drake said.

Pitt had been wanted by Robertson County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear in court on multiple charges. Neither the TBI, nor sheriff's office released the specific charges.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Missing Robertson County teenager found safe in Kentucky

