State law enforcement officials early Friday night issued an Amber Alert for a baby missing from Middle Tennessee since last month.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported 1-year-old Aziah Lumpkin disappeared from Franklin on Feb. 27.

Heads-up! We need your help to find this missing child!



Details in this thread...#TNAMBERAlert https://t.co/S0Sb1kI9Rz — Josh DeVine (@TBIJoshDeVine) March 25, 2022

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert on March 25, 2022 after 1-year-old Aziah Lumpkin disappeared from Franklin on Feb. 27.

According to the TBI, Franklin Police Department requested the TBI's assistance in finding the baby today.

Aziah is 21 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

#TNAMBERAlert: The baby's non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. faces a charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Domestic Assault in connection to Aziah's disappearance.



He's 29, 6'1", and approximately 147 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.



Tips: 1-800-TBI-FIND pic.twitter.com/royAuwrwZv — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 25, 2022

The baby's non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. faces a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault in connection to the baby's disappearance, police reported.

Lumpkin is 29, 6'1", 147 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on either of their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TBI issues Amber Alert for missing Middle Tennessee 1-year-old baby