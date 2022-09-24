TBI issues Blue Alert for suspect after Collierville police officer was run over

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Blue Alert Saturday morning for Keith Houston Jr., who allegedly ran over a Collierville police officer.

Houston, 32, is wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer.

Houston remains at large and was last seen wearing a white Nike T-shirt with "Just do it" written on it and blue jeans, TBI said. The agency said Houston is considered armed and dangerous but did not specify what he is armed with.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office called Collierville Police Department around 2:26 a.m. for help in locating Houston as a suspect involved in a shooting. The Sheriff's Office said Houston was located at a hotel on Collierville Road.

A Collierville officer arrived at the hotel and spotted Houston in a 2017 white Chevrolet Corvette with Tennessee tag 5P92H5.

Collierville police said the officer approached the Corvette, and the suspect drove toward the officer, pushing him onto the hood of the vehicle before falling to the ground. Police said Houston then ran over the officer and fled the scene.

The officer was transported in critical condition to Regional One.

Collierville police did not immediately respond to a request for comment for the Commercial Appeal.

Collierville police said the officer did shoot at the suspect.

TBI is investigating the scene of the incident. Collierville police and TBI ask anyone who observes the vehicle or suspect to not approach and contact CPD at 901-853-3207 or your local law enforcement agency.

TBI issues Blue Alerts if a law enforcement officer is killed, sustains life-threatening injuries or is missing in the line of duty.

This story will be updated.

Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at Dima.Amro@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @AmroDima.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: TBI Blue Alert issued after Collierville police officer was hit by car