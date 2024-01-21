TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 71-year-old out of La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the La Vergne Police Department for a missing woman with a medical condition.

The TBI said 71-year-old Celia Diaz was last seen in La Vergne the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 21, but she may be walking toward Antioch.

She was reportedly wearing a gray coat, jeans, pink earrings, pink sneakers, and glasses.

According to authorities, Diaz’s medical condition may impair her ability to return home safely without help.

If you see Diaz, you are asked to call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

