TBI launches investigation into Fayette County man arrested in Oakland

Oakland, Tenn. located in Fayette County, once had a population of about 400 people, that number is now nearly 9,000 according to 2020 U.S. census data.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has opened an investigation into the arrest of a Black man by the Oakland Police.

Following an alleged traffic violation on July 16, 25-year-old Brandon Calloway, 25, was chased into a home in Oakland, where he was beaten and shocked with a Taser. Photos of Calloway with a bloody face after being taken into custody were posted by Calloway's sister, Raven Calloway, and started circulating on social media under the hashtag #JusticeforBrandonCalloway.

"These police officers had no right to do what they have done to him," Raven Calloway posted on Facebook on July 17. "My heart is broken!! I literally feel so numb inside. These men racially profiled him and stormed in a place we call peace…OUR OWN HOME! They beat him!!!!!!

According to the affidavit obtained by WMC Action News 5, Oakland Police say Calloway drove through a stop sign and was clocked for speeding, driving 32 miles per hour in a 20-mile per hour zone, leading officers to initiate a traffic stop.

Calloway's attorney, Andre Wharton, told Action News 5 that he has not watched the dash car camera to see when the officers activated their lights and sirens but they "followed him for a while and then at some point they initiate the lights and sirens.”

Police say Calloway would not pull over and the pursuit eventually ended at a home on Laurel Glen Drive where they say Calloway ran inside. Officers say they kicked in two doors, used a taser and a baton to take him into custody. Body camera footage and dash camera video of the incident have not been released.

Police charged Calloway with evading arrest, resisting, disorderly conduct, failing to stop at a stop sign and speeding.

Oakland Police Chief Chris Earl told the HuffPost on Thursday that one of the officers involved in the incident has been relieved of duty and that the case has been turned over to Fayette County District Attorney General Mark Davidson. The name of the officer was not released and it is not clear if he is on desk duty.

Oakland police offiicials could not reached for comment today.

According to his family, Calloway is a University of Tennessee at Chattanooga graduate and a Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. member.

"Thank God you survived your BRUTAL attack by the Oakland, TN police department in the sanctity of your own home!!!" Edward Calloway, Brandon Calloway's dad, posted on Facebook on July 20. "We love you unconditionally."

