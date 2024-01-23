TBI: One person killed in apartment fire in Rocky Top

A person was found dead inside the remnants of a small apartment building that caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released the information on the fatality Tuesday afternoon, adding that TBI special agents are working alongside the Rocky Top Police Department and the Rocky Top Fire Department to investigate. A TBI spokesperson said basic identifying information about the victim could not be confirmed at this time.

Several blocks of the small town formerly known as Lake City were still blocked to drivers Tuesday afternoon as the investigation continued, emergency vehicles were sitting on Main Street or parked in lots. People parked in the Main Street Baptist Church parking lot overlooking the blocked street to observe what was going on, taking photos or videos with their smartphones, and talking with others.

Rocky Top Police Chief John Thomas told The Oak Ridger at 9 a.m. Tuesday the city's fire department was called to the scene at 3:56 a.m. to evacuate residents and begin fighting the fire. They were joined by fire departments from Anderson and Campbell counties.

The Rocky Top Fire Department was called to the scene of an apartment fire at 3:56 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Eight to 10 people were displaced.

Eight to 10 people were without homes as a result of the fire in Rocky Top. The American Red Cross is in Rocky Top to help the residents of the five apartments affected, he said. The apartments were upstairs in the two-story building that had once housed a furniture store. The building is near the Coal Creek General Store, which has been open for less than a year.

Main Street from Fourth to Second streets was closed.

