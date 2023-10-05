TBI: 'Operation Music City Missing' returns 12 children to Nashville

A dozen missing children, reported or otherwise listed as runaways, have been returned to the Nashville area in a joint effort between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Metro Nashville Police and the state Department of Children's Services.

In total, authorities identified 111 children from the area during their preparation for a two-day recovery operation on Sept. 26 and 27, according to a Thursday statement from TBI.

Many of the children "were those who left home on their own or absconded from DCS," a spokesperson for TBI said.

No charges have been filed in connection with their cases.

Investigators working on "Operation Music City Missing" believe 11 children are out of the country, 35 of them have turned 18 or were found prior to their work and there was insufficient evidence to find 23 children.

Five teams, made up of TBI agents, DCS Absconder Unit members, DCS Human Trafficking Unit Members and MNPD detectives, found the 12 children.

"Efforts to locate the remaining remain active and ongoing," TBI said.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Bureau: Missing children returned to Nashville area