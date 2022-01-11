TBI: Preliminary information shows no foul play after man dies in Knoxville police custody

Early information shows "foul play was not involved" after a man died in Knoxville police custody last week, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Robert Nathanial Bailey was initially pulled over early Thursday for driving a car with a broken tail light and was arrested on outstanding warrants, Knoxville police said.

While still in a police vehicle on the way to a jail, the 41-year-old became unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The TBI is investigating the death, which is typical when someone dies in police custody. The agency's statement does not say when the full findings will be available.

No autopsy report was available Tuesday.

