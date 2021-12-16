TBI responding to shooting involving a Nashville police officer in Madison

Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are responding to an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison.

The TBI tweeted that it will independently investigate the reported officer-involved shooting at the request of 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk

Metro police responded to the 900 block of Old Hickory Boulevard West around 2:30 a.m. for a "personnel in danger/officer down," an emergency dispatcher confirmed.

There is a massive police presence in the area. An officer on scene confirmed there was a shooting.

It was not immediately clear if an officer or anyone else was hurt.

A large section of Old Hickory Boulevard has been shut down at the Dickerson Pike intersection and traffic is being diverted.

