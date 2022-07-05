TBI: Shelby Co. deputies shoot man after he hit one with his car in Cordova

Two Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies shot a man after he hit one of the deputies with his vehicle Monday night in Cordova, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported.

The deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 9200 block of Durhamshire Drive around 9 p.m. when they encountered the man, TBI said. The man ran over one of the deputies with his car, SCSO said in a tweet. Both deputies then shot into the car, according to TBI.

TBI agents remain on the scene this morning of an officer-involved shooting from Monday night in Cordova.



The involved individual as well as two Shelby County deputies were hospitalized following the incident.



MORE:https://t.co/IyrlseIuN7 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 5, 2022

The man, whose identity wasn't immediately released Tuesday, was taken to Region One Health in critical condition, according to SCSO. Both deputies were hospitalized with non-critical injuries, TBI said.

TBI is investigating at the request of District Attorney Amy Weirich. TBI will submit findings to the DA, who will decide if the officer's actions were justified.

No other information was immediately available Tuesday morning.

SCSO is on scene at the 9200 block of Durhamshire Dr. in Cordova where at around 9pm a suspect involved in a disturbance ran over a deputy. The deputy shot at the driver. The deputy was transported non-critical to Baptist East. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/GvYh6sT0wy — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) July 5, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

