New TBI study: Human trafficking reports have jumped in recent years in Tennessee

Calls and tips to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's human trafficking hotline have jumped more than 400% in recent years as public awareness grows.

TBI's human trafficking team received 1,291 hotline tips last year, up from 245 in 2016. The vast majority were for child sex trafficking, with more than 600 reports in 2022.

Those were some of the findings in a new TBI report released this month in response to directive from state lawmakers.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Report 2020

Legislators have vowed to fight human trafficking and are planning for a package of laws next year to tackle the problem.

In an August special session on public safety, they passed House Bill 7041, which directed the TBI to submit a report on the state of human trafficking by December. The agency's last report was in 2013.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, at the time said he planned to "make Tennessee a leader in ending this evil practice."

The 10-page report provides a snapshot of some numbers over past several years and ways the TBI has worked to address the issue. The figures represent calls, reports and tips, and not confirmed cases or charges related to human trafficking.

Among the findings:

While reports of other types of trafficking such a labor and adult sex trafficking have grown slightly, reports of child sex trafficking have increased dramatically since 2016.

Nearly half of all tips involving minors come from the Department of Child Services, which provides weekly information to TBI.

Minor victims rang in age from five months to 17 years old, with 45% of reports involving children between the ages of 13 and 17.

TBI has conducted proactive operations since 2015 targeting the commercial sex industry, with the goal of identifying traffickers and recovering victims. This year TBI conducted 15 operations, of which 17 minors were located.

TBI needs additional resources to help examine thousands of online sex advertisements to identify potential victims.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Human trafficking: Calls, tips continue to rise in Tennessee