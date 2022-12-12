Charges expected to be placed today in Oliver Springs homicide

Oliver Springs Police Chief David Laxton said he expects to place charges against a man in connection to a homicide Monday morning that left a woman dead.

Laxton said he would release the name of the man and woman once the charges are placed. He said the incident was a domestic disturbance.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working alongside the Oliver Springs Police Department in investigating the incident. The TBI was called in to assist OSPD at the request of Anderson County District Attorney General David "Dave" Clark.

The local police department received a report of a disturbance at a home in the 100 block of Midway Street around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

"Upon arrival, officers located a woman inside the home deceased. A male subject barricaded himself inside the residence, but was taken into custody a short time later," according to a news release issued Monday.

Nathan Sweet, Anderson County Emergency Medical Services director, said two units and a supervisor for his department were called to stage or be ready at EMS Station No. 4 around 6:30 a.m. However, the EMS was not called into the incident area to transport anyone to a hospital.

The Oak Ridger will be updating this story as information becomes available.

