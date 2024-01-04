TBT: Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival a Corpus Christi tradition since 1980s

In the Christian faith, the Christmas season isn’t over until Epiphany. And First Christian Church in Corpus Christi has been marking that time for more than 40 years with a festival rooted in the 14th century.

On Jan. 9, 1983, First Christian’s congregation performed their first Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival. The festival is based on pageants that were celebrated in large manor houses in England, originating in Oxford in the late 14th century. The pageants were inspired by the legend of an Oxford University student overcoming a charging boar by thrusting a volume of Aristotle down its throat. Thus reason overcame brute force. The Christian Church adapted the festival over the years to represent the triumph of good over evil, and held the event on Epiphany, the day the Magi visited the newborn Jesus.

The church’s pastor, Dr. Jim Oglesby, first saw the pageant in Fort Worth. Impressed by the spectacle, he suggested it as a church project. The W. Oliver Harrison Memorial Foundation, created in memory of First Christian’s longtime minister, agreed to sponsor the project. Work began in 1980, with congregants visiting other productions to gather ideas. Over the next two years, elaborate costumes were created, and a script and musical score written. A removable stage was even built to facilitate the pageant.

LEFT: Richard Crews portrayed King Wenceslas in the 1985 Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival at First Christian Church. He is flanked by Sean Ford (left) and Mark McCoy (right). RIGHT: Crowds pack the sanctuary during the 2007 Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival at First Christian Church.

The festival recreates a feast in an English manor house circa 1350. A lord and lady of the manor are entertained by music and dances, and attended by a full procession of beefeaters, pages, squires, vassals, hunters and sprites. At the end, a triptych is unfolded as the Three Kings present their gifts to the Christ Child.

A preview took place in September 1982, attended by Caller-Times columnist Eleanor Mortenson, who asserted residents wouldn’t want to miss the first-class production and hoped it would be the start of a grand tradition. By January 1983, everything was ready, including the 140 performers. The first production on Saturday night, technically a dress rehearsal, was performed for the congregation and their family and friends. It was so popular it was standing-room only. The two Sunday performances at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. had to turn away attendees.

“Even the Dallas Cowboys did not keep the people away,” wrote festival publicity chair Alice Sutherland in a Jan. 13, 1983, Letter to the Editor. More than 100 people were turned away at both the 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. productions, she wrote, and the two main entrance doors were left open so that the dozens waiting outside could at least enjoy the music. Overall, about 2,000 people watched the first year’s performance.

The tradition has continued since then, and now features three performances. Many of the performers grow up in the roles, beginning as sprites before moving up through the ranks to servants, vassals and lords and ladies. The church also developed a tradition of awarding the role of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus to the family with the newest baby in the congregation.

The pageant is presented as a gift to the community every year, though it had to be postponed in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Admission is free, although the organizers collect nonperishable food for the Coastal Bend Food Bank. According to the event’s Facebook page, the festival has collected more than 39,874 pounds of food since they began taking donations.

Join the community celebration and end of the season by attending the 40th annual Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at First Christian Church, 3401 Santa Fe Street.

